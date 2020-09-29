Clackamas Co evacuation levels ‘eliminated, returned to normal’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All evacuation areas have been eliminated and returned to normal throughout Clackamas County, except in parts of the U.S. National Forest, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The evacuation level reduction took effect at 10 a.m.

The US National Forest is closed in the Clackamas River District, and there are partial closures to the Zig Zag Ranger District, fire officials said.

Before the order took effect, about 1100 homes were under a Level 3 evacuation order. A few thousand more were still under a Level 2 order.

“Lifting evacuation orders is a huge step in the direction to recovery,” Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard said in a statement. “Thank you for being quick to act and following those evacuation order. We have a long way to recovery and the county will be with you every step of the way.”

Evacuation levels in Clackamas County were ‘eliminated and returned to normal,’ September 29, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

FEMA has help centers

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has locations set up in Clackamas, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties to help people directly affected by the wildfires throughout the state.

All but one of the FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance locations run through Wednesday, September 30. Those locations are:

Clackamas County: Molalla Community Gym; 412 S Sweigle Ave, Molalla 9a.m. – 5 p.m. through Wednesday

Marion County: Anthony Hall; 11758 Sublimity Rd, Sublimity 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Wednesday

Marion County: Mill City Hall; 444 S. 1st Ave, Mill City 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Wednesday

Lincoln County: Lincoln Community Center; 2150 NE Oar Place, Lincoln City 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Wednesday

In Linn County, the FEMA location at Gates Community Church; 40070 Gates School Rd., is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday only.

On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown toured the Clackamas County wildfires area both on the ground and in the air to get a better look at the devastation.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking the amount of timber that we’ve lost,” Brown said Monday. “It could keep the mills going for the next 40 years. It’s going to be a real challenge to recover from this.”

Fire overviews

Lionshead Fire

The Lionshead Fire remains the biggest wildfire burning in the state. The containment remains at 34% but fire officials said they’re seeing great progress.

“We should be moving a lot of area to patrol status in the next two or three days,” said Operations Chief trainee John Spencer. Crews are coordinating with fire managers on the Riverside Fire to establish contingency lines to the north and along the power line corridor.

Tuesday, a roads group will begin removing hazard trees along the 46 corridor between Detroit and Breitenbush, officials said.

Officials said the warmer and drier weather plus the wind direction may push smoke into the western edge of the Beachie Creek Fire, “but the fire is not growing.”

The fire remains at 192,843 acres and 58% contained. Officials said the “fuels are too wet to allow growth, but a few flames might be seen that will not go anywhere,” which is “typical fire behavior.”

The fire began August 16 and erupted in the Labor Day windstorm. So far, officials said ODOT has removed 19,200 trees off the roads, and “fire weakened trees continue to fall on area roads.”

The Riverside Fire is 138,029 acres and remains 37% contained. Any significant growth of the fire is not expected, fire officials said.

East winds will bring more smoke to the area and elevations above 2000 feet will dry more quickly.

The fire in Lane County is 173,094 acres and is now 60% contained. Hazards and debris removal will continue in the area along Hwy 126, but cars will be allowed through with a pilot car in a 10-mile stretch between mileposts 28 and 38.

The east wind coupled with the hot weather is “expected to stir fire behavior” inside the Holiday Farm Fire, which will create small columns of smoke over the next few days.