FEMA opens 3rd outreach center in Stayton for wildfire survivors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although crews have made major progress on the wildfires that ripped through more than a million acres in Oregon in September, those who have lost their homes or who have otherwise been impacted in some way are still in need.

FEMA officials announced the opening of its newest external outreach center in Stayton on Friday.

The center, which is on W. Virginia Street, offers in-person visits for residents who want to get information about their FEMA assistance application, ask questions about the letters they receive from FEMA, and get documents scanned for their application.

The location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

This is the third such location to open in Oregon since the infernos either started or grew substaintially in the wake of the Labor Day windstorm. Two other locations are open in Eugene and Medford; the Medford location also has bilingual representatives from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation program to answer questions about rebuilding, home repair and how to process insurance claims.

Stayton location

Stayton Community Center

400 W. Virginia St.,

Stayton, OR 97385

Eugene location

Lane Events Center

796 W. 13th Ave.

Eugene, OR 97402

Medford location

Central High School

815 South Oakdale Ave.

Medford, OR 97501

Those who can’t visit the center in person can email their questions to FEMA-R10-MIT@fema.dhs.gov. Residents can also call FEMA toll-free at 1-800-621-FEMA between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week or go to DisasterAssistance.gov or download FEMA’s mobile app.