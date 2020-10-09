FEMA opens 3rd outreach center in Stayton for wildfire survivors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although crews have made major progress on the wildfires that ripped through more than a million acres in Oregon in September, those who have lost their homes or who have otherwise been impacted in some way are still in need.
FEMA officials announced the opening of its newest external outreach center in Stayton on Friday.
The center, which is on W. Virginia Street, offers in-person visits for residents who want to get information about their FEMA assistance application, ask questions about the letters they receive from FEMA, and get documents scanned for their application.
The location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
This is the third such location to open in Oregon since the infernos either started or grew substaintially in the wake of the Labor Day windstorm. Two other locations are open in Eugene and Medford; the Medford location also has bilingual representatives from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation program to answer questions about rebuilding, home repair and how to process insurance claims.
Stayton location
Stayton Community Center
400 W. Virginia St.,
Stayton, OR 97385
Eugene location
Lane Events Center
796 W. 13th Ave.
Eugene, OR 97402
Medford location
Central High School
815 South Oakdale Ave.
Medford, OR 97501
Those who can’t visit the center in person can email their questions to FEMA-R10-MIT@fema.dhs.gov. Residents can also call FEMA toll-free at 1-800-621-FEMA between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week or go to DisasterAssistance.gov or download FEMA’s mobile app.
