FEMA temporary housing units arrive on site in Lincoln City

Lincoln county is one of five counties with FEMA temporary housing sites after the wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that it has started moving Manufactured Housing Units onto site in Lincoln City.

These temporary homes will provide shelter to families who survived the wildfires.

Earlier in February, FEMA said the site in Lincoln City is expected to hold up to 21 temporary housing units.

So far, FEMA has placed 106 people in housing units and there are currently 264 qualified families scheduled to receive Direct Temporary Housing. These families are in Jackson, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion counties; all were severely impacted by wildfires in summer 2020.

Direct Temporary Housing is available to survivors for up to 18 months from the date of the disaster.