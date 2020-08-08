Fir Mountain Fire 70% contained, evacuation orders remain

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Fir Mountain Fire was held within the existing footprint overnight Tuesday. (twitter.com/ODF_COD)

Road closures still in place on Godberson Rd & Fir Mountain Rd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters made progress Friday in the battle against the Fir Mountain Fire, saying the fire’s behavior at this point “remains minimal.”

The Oregon Department of Forestry reported the wildfire as being 70% contained. With the reduced size, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department reduced the Level 3 evacuation notice for a stretch of Godberson Road to Level 1.

However, both Godberson Road and Fir Mountain Road remain closed to the public.

The Level 1 evacuation notice for Mosier Creek Road area from 3475 Mosier Creek Road to 3950 Mosier Creek Road to 1 mile south of 8020 Ketchum Road to 2000 Ketchum Road is still in effect, according to ODF.

The fire was first reported on August 1 and remains under investigation.