Fir Mountain Fire 80% contained, evacuation levels lowered

The Fir Mountain Fire about 8 miles southeast of Hood River began August 1, 2020 (ODF)

Crews expected to fully contain fire by Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Fir Mountain Fire was contained to 80% Saturday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

With the fire behavior remaining “minimal,” ODF said firefighters will use Sunday to continue mop-up operations and cool hot spots with water and dirt. A full containment of the fire is expected by Wednesday, according to ODF.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Department reduced the Level 3 evacuation notice for a stretch of Godberson Road to Level 1. All other evacuation notices in the area were unchanged Saturday.

Road closures are still in place for Godberson Road and Fir Mountain Road for public and firefighter safety.

The fire was first reported August 1, 2020 and remains under investigation.