Fir Mountain Fire fully contained, evacuations lifted

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Fir Mountain Fire was held within the existing footprint overnight Tuesday. (twitter.com/ODF_COD)

Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire was human-caused and under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Fir Mountain Fire, which began August 1 about 8 miles east of Hood River, reached full containment on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The ODF said crews used handheld infrared cameras on Monday night to hunt down any remaining heat sources, then worked on those hot spots Tuesday.

Road closures and evacuation orders have now been lifted in Wasco and Hood River counties.

In total, the fire reached 313 acres. Officials said earlier in the week that it was human-caused and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oregon State Police at 1.800.452.7888.