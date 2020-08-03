Aircraft used to douse Fir Mountain Fire near Hood River

No structures are threatened at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews continue to battle a private land timber fire east of Hood River that spread to 250 acres by Sunday night.

The Fir Mountain Fire, which began Saturday night, is burning about eight miles southeast of Hood River. Crews from nine different agencies are using dozers on the ground to develop firelines and aircraft with water buckets to douse and control the flames.

Cooler temperatures and humidity will be in the firefighters’ favor, but strong winds on the exposed ridgetops continue to cause issues.

Related Content Crews battle private land timber fire near Hood River Video

Officials with ODF said the fire is burning in slash piles, nearby standing timber and smaller replanted trees. No structures are threatened at this time, officials said.

“There really isn’t any threat to the city of Hood River,” Mayor Kate McBride said on AM Extra. The fire is at least seven miles away and is headed east, she said adding the “winds are not supposed to turn back” toward the city.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.