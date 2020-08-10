Fir Mountain Fire near Hood River ‘human caused’

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Fir Mountain Fire was held within the existing footprint overnight Tuesday. (twitter.com/ODF_COD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Fir Mountain Fire, which began August 1 about 8 miles east of Hood River, was human caused, officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

The point of origin was located and investigators said the fire, which has so far cost more than $3 million to fight, was “human caused.” Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon State Police Tip Line at 800.452.7888.

The Fir Mountain Fire is on private lands. As of Sunday it is 80% contained and officials expect to have it fully contained by Wednesday.