Fir Mountain fire now 50% contained, remains at 313 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Progress continues to be made on containing the Fir Mountain fire.

The Oregon Forestry Department said the 313-acre fire is lined around its perimeter as of Thursday morning and is now 50% contained.

Winds caused “new interior consumption of previously unburned pockets within containment lines” on Thursday night, ODF said. Despite the breezy conditions, however, firefighters were able to contain the blaze within its existing footprint.

OFD said crews will continue adding to the depth of the cooled ground interior of the fireline while utilizing hose lays in order to mop-up. Expecting the windy conditions to continue, firefighters will be gridding the perimeter of the fire for potential spot fires, the department said in a release.

The fire was first reported August 1 and remains under investigation.