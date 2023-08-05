PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews are on scene of a three-acre brush fire on Westfall Drive west of Wilsonville, officials say.

According to the department’s Twitter account, the blaze began around 2:50 p.m. and has since been upgraded to a two-alarm fire as it runs through “a wheat field that was recently cut.”

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

  • Wilsonville, OR Two-alarm Wilsonville brush fire reaches three acres
    (Courtesy: TVF&R)
  • Wilsonville, OR Two-alarm Wilsonville brush fire reaches three acres
    (Courtesy: TVF&R)
  • Wilsonville, OR Two-alarm Wilsonville brush fire reaches three acres
    (Courtesy: TVF&R)

Lake Oswego Fire and the Aurora Fire District responded to a call for assistance as firefighters work to control the edges of the fire and “keep it away from a nearby home and a field of horses.”

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.