The fire is located at Westfall Drive west of Wilsonville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews are on scene of a three-acre brush fire on Westfall Drive west of Wilsonville, officials say.

According to the department’s Twitter account, the blaze began around 2:50 p.m. and has since been upgraded to a two-alarm fire as it runs through “a wheat field that was recently cut.”

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Lake Oswego Fire and the Aurora Fire District responded to a call for assistance as firefighters work to control the edges of the fire and “keep it away from a nearby home and a field of horses.”

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.