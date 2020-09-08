Fire danger prompts Level 3 ‘GO’ evacuations in Santiam Canyon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fast-moving wildfire in the Santiam Canyon of Marion County is prompting evacuation orders — which are getting more urgent by the hour.

Last updated at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has expanded the Level 3 “Go” evacuations to include the area west of the Mehama community to Cascade Highway SE and north to Highway 214. Wildfires are threatening homes spanning from Mehama east to Idanha. That includes Gates, Mill City, Detroit and the North Fork Corridor.

Fires have been reported as far west as Southeast Jennie Road. MCSO said all residents who have not evacuated need to leave immediately due to the “significant fire danger.”

MCSO says it’s too dangerous for deputies to go door to door to notify families — and they are begging people to leave their homes if they live in these areas.

“The extreme fire activity in the area poses an imminent danger to anyone who chooses to remain in the evacuated area. Our deputies are committed to helping keep our community safe; however, conditions have become too dangerous for them to continue with evacuation efforts at this time,” Sheriff Joe Kask said. “I encourage anyone still in the Santiam Canyon to leave immediately following the deputies out of the area. I cannot say when the conditions will allow deputies and other emergency responders to return to the area to render assistance. Please leave now.”

Those who need a place to go can travel to the evacuation center at the Oregon State Fairgrounds at Northeast 17th and Silverton Road in Salem. A second emergency evacuation center is set up at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds at Southeast Airport Way in Redmond as well.

If you have questions, call the Marion County Emergency Management information line at 503.391.7294.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.