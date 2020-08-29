Fire Marshal taps more resources to battle White River Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Fire Marshal has sent out four additional structural task forces to support the three sent Friday working to contain the White River Fire.

The move followed Governor Kate Brown’s conflagration declaration, which allowed OSFM to mobilize firefighters and equipment for assisting local agencies currently battling the fire.

The wildfire, which began about 13 miles southeast of Government Camp on August 17, has stretched more than 11,000 acres.

As of Saturday, it was just 10% contained.

Emergency officials issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect through 11 p.m.

Evacuation Warnings

LEVEL 3 – GO (EVACUATE NOW)

All residences on Smock Road west of the intersection of Smock Road and Ayres Road including all residences on Barber Lane and Barlow Road.

North of Victor Road, Claymier Road Old Wapinita Road and Paulson Road to the intersection of Paulson and Victor Road.

The area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Hwy 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Road and Hwy 216. Area includes all of Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road, Kelly Springs Road, and the community of Pine Grove.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET

The area from Woodcock Road to Driver Road and to the intersection of Smock and Ayres Road, including Muller Road.

East of Wapinita Road. Reservation Road intersection to Old Wapinita Road. Kelly Cutoff intersection to include Victor Road to Juniper Flat Road to the area of Juniper Flat. Old Wapinita Road intersection to Hwy 197, along Natural Pasture Road to East Wapinita Road and Reservation Road intersection. This includes all residences along Hwy 216.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY

The area of Pine Hollow and Wamic to include Price Road and the Price Road, Ross Road intersection. White River Road, Dodson Road and 3 Mile Road.

There will be a Facebook Live Update at 6:00 p.m. on the White River Fire Information Facebook Page.