PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An estimated 80-acre fire has sprung up in Clatsop State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Saturday morning.
The fire, which was spotted northwest of Fishhawk Lake, doesn’t currently pose a threat to the nearby community or any structures, but the Department of Forestry is assembling a team to combat it, officials said in a tweet.
No other details were immediately available.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Oregon and Washington this weekend amid forecasted gusty winds and relatively low humidity.
