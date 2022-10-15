Crews are battling an estimated 80 acre fire in Clatsop State Forest, Oct 15, 2022 (Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An estimated 80-acre fire has sprung up in Clatsop State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Saturday morning.

The fire, which was spotted northwest of Fishhawk Lake, doesn’t currently pose a threat to the nearby community or any structures, but the Department of Forestry is assembling a team to combat it, officials said in a tweet.

No other details were immediately available.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Oregon and Washington this weekend amid forecasted gusty winds and relatively low humidity.

