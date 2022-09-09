PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have issued a Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation order after a fire ignited near Hagg Lake in Gaston, Oregon Friday evening.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said residents along Southwest Stepien Road are asked to leave now if possible.

A second fire in the area is under control, according to authorities, but will be monitored overnight for spot fires.

It is not clear what exactly sparked the fire, but dry and windy conditions have been fueling concern for fire danger throughout the day. This latest blaze comes after crews extinguished a fire at the boat ramp earlier in the evening.

Those affected by the fire can wait at Boat Ramp C for further updates. Authorities say the evacuation orders will remain in place for SW Stepien Road overnight.

This is a developing story.