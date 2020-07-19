Fire near La Pine prompts Level 1 evacuation notice

The fire was roughly 50 acres Saturday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deschutes County residents who live in Newberry Estates near La Pine were put on a Level 1 evacuation notice Saturday due to a wildfire in the area.

Level 1 is a “Be Ready” evacuation order and was put into effect Saturday afternoon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Rosland Fire was roughly 50 acres in size.

https://t.co/hjjn9l7Dgi – Rosland Fire near La Pine Prompts Level 1 "Be Ready" Evacuation Notice for Newberry Estates (Photo) — Deschutes Sheriff (@DeschutesSO) July 18, 2020

Both hotshots and ground crews are fighting the fire.

The cause is still under investigation, said the sheriff’s office.