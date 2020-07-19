Fire near La Pine prompts Level 1 evacuation notice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deschutes County residents who live in Newberry Estates near La Pine were put on a Level 1 evacuation notice Saturday due to a wildfire in the area.

Level 1 is a “Be Ready” evacuation order and was put into effect Saturday afternoon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Rosland Fire was roughly 50 acres in size.

Both hotshots and ground crews are fighting the fire.

The cause is still under investigation, said the sheriff’s office.

