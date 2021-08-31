Fire officials: Skyline Ridge Complex 100% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Skyline Ridge Complex, a group of fires burning in southwest Oregon, is 100% contained, fire officials declared.

All 19 of the fires in the complex are fully contained, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry, although smoke from smoldering foliage may continue to be visible until rains return in the fall.

The area will be continuously monitored from both the air and the ground for more activity, and the smoke poses little threat to containment, fire officials said.

The 5,760-acre complex started Aug. 1 from a lightning strike in Southern Douglas County.