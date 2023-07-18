PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Level 3 evacuation order in Molalla ended at 7 p.m. on Tuesday after residents were evacuated earlier in the afternoon, officials say.

Around 3:30 p.m., winds caused a brush fire to spread near Kennel Avenue, prompting agencies to order evacuations for residents in Twin Fir Mobile Home Park at 300 Kennel Ave, 310 Kennel Ave, and 250 Kennel Ave.

Residents at Bear Creek Memory Care were also evacuated, according to officials.

Map of evacuation scene in Molalla as a fire burns nearby on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. (KOIN)

Fire crews say they were able to contain the fire quickly so that no homes or residents were harmed. However, the cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

