PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A rapidly spreading wildfire is forcing Skamania County residents to evacuate their homes as the fire, named the “Tunnel5 Fire” threatens roughly 100 structures in the Underwood area of the Columbia River Gorge.

Washington Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Jessa Lewis told KOIN 6 News that firefighters are actively fighting the fire, which quickly grew to 75 acres in size. There is also a “high threat potential” and more air support is on the way.

“They are in the initial attack phase so it’s hard to get much detail,” Lewis said. “[The fire is] 25 acres and moving rapidly. [There’s a] high threat potential.”

Evacuation orders are currently issued for Crook Underhill Road within a two-mile radius of the fire. The latest evacuation information is available through Hyper-Reach or through the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (509) 427-9490.

KOIN 6 will continue to monitor the fire’s progress. More information will be provided when it becomes available.