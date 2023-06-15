Wasco County authorities said more information would be shared as soon as it is available.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuation levels have been lowered as crews made progress against the Mile Post 87 fire burning in The Dalles.

Around mid-day Thursday, all Level 3 GO NOW evacuations were lowered to Level 2 GET SET. Officials say about 80 homes are under that Level 2 evacuation.

The fire is now 40% contained while crews are out mopping up hot spots, as of Thursday.

The blaze started near the city and quickly spread near the town Wednesday evening. Officials say three homes were destroyed and several other structures were damaged.

One dog has died but no person has been injured, fire officials told KOIN 6 News.

On Wednesday night, Red Cross Cascades opened a shelter at Gateway Presbyterian Church on Dry Hollow Road in response to the fire — but the organization announced it was closed just after 1 p.m. on Thursday. Those affected by the fire can still receive assistance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767).

