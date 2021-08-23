Firefighter battling Middle Fork Complex dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One firefighter battling the Gales Fire in the Middle Fork Complex was killed in an accident, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night.

The Middle Fork Complex – southeast of Eugene, near Oakridge – is only ten-percent contained as of Monday night.

Firefighters said there have been a lot of drivers in the area despite the roads being closed. This is getting in the way of their progress on controlling the fire.

The complex, which started in late July, has grown to more than 15,600 acres in size. The cause is still being investigated.