Firefighting helicopter pilot dies in White River Fire crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A firefighting pilot has died in a helicopter crash at the Mt. Hood National Forest while fighting the White River Fire, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the Type 1 Kmax helicopter was conducting bucket drops to help battle the blaze. There will be an accident investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been alerted.

The identity of the firefighter has not been released.

In a post announcing the death, the WCSO said, “The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss and our condolences go out to the pilot’s family, friends, and co-workers.”

The fire is currently 5% contained and is a little more than 1,100 acres in size. Officials say it’s been fueled by gusty winds. There are a number of trails and roads closed in the area.