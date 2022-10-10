PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfire burning near Larch Mountain in Clark County has more than doubled in size as of Monday morning.

On Sunday, officials told KOIN 6 News they did not expect the Nakia Creek Fire to grow any bigger. However, the blaze has now consumed 150 acres.

Nakia Creek Fire doubles in size as of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 (Courtesy: WA DNR Wildfire).

The fire started Sunday afternoon and was estimated to burn about 70 acres, mainly brush and grass, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Fire crews will use ground and air resources to battle the blaze throughout Monday. Once an aerial survey is completed, wildfire officials say they will release an update on acreage.

As firefighters work to control the wildfire, fire officials urge people to stay clear of the area.

No evacuation orders are in place.