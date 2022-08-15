PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are still battling several wildfires on Monday that are burning in central and southern Oregon.

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown out of control in the Willamette National Forest near Waldo Lake. It’s been going for nearly two weeks and now consumes more than 4,200 acres and is not contained, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

Futher south, in the Umpqua National Forest, the Potter Fire has reached about 400 acres in size. This one is also burning out of control, but fire officials say that could soon change as crews are working to keep the perimeter in check.

Just a few miles east of that fired, the Windigo Fire is burning about 1,000 acres. However, crews say they took advantage of the gentler weather Sunday — upping containment to 60%.