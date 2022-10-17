PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Fire crews are battling dry conditions and steep terrain in Clatsop County as they try to contain a 120-acre wildfire.

The blaze broke out near Fishhawk Lake, southwest of Clatskanie, which is about an hour north of Portland. Fire crews emphasize that right now, there is no threat to the Fishhawk Lake Community or surrounding homes.

Video from the Mist-Berkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District shows crews tackling the fire. They’re also getting help from helicopters dropping water from the lake.

“We are seeing some of these fires that we would have already had an inch or two of rain for the season when we’re in mid-October, so we are seeing drier conditions and that, along with the east winds would normally be more of an august condition,” Dawn Sleight from the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

The fire near is now 40% contained, according to officials.