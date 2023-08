PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm brush fire on Hayden Island that impacted air quality in Southeast Portland Wednesday evening, officials say.

Portland Fire and Rescue say they responded to the fire at 3800 SE 52nd Ave. and found that it was in mixed vegetation. However, this incident is separate from the Hayden Island fire that called fire crews into action Wednesday morning.

