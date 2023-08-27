Firefighters attack Southern Oregon’s Kanaka Fire from the air on the evening of Aug. 20. (Photo by Tim Hallam)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bedrock Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest is now 31,579 acres in size and 57% contained. Firefighters continue to shift crews to the flurry of new lightning fires that have ignited around the state in the last week as they gain control of the Bedrock Fire.

“Firefighters, aircrews and helicopters and heavy equipment from the Bedrock Fire will be heavily engaged with new fires in the area today, including the Horse Creek and Pothole incidents,” the Bedrock Fire’s incident management team stated Sunday. “Other personnel are being shifted to the more active Lookout Fire. At the same time, hundreds of personnel are still working to finalize containment on the Bedrock Fire.”

A map of the Bedrock Fire provided on Aug. 27. (Bedrock Fire incident management team)

Firefighters are working with the Lane County Sheriff to adjust evacuation levels to match the changing conditions as firefighters gain control of older fires and work to address newer fires in the region. Click here for the latest evacuation levels for the Bedrock, Horse Creek and Lookout Fires.

Air quality remains moderate to unhealthy along the I-5 corridor in Southern Oregon. Air quality is expected to improve Monday with calm westerly winds and a chance of rain in the forecast.