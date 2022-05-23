PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May is Wildfire Preparedness Month, and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue takes spring as the time of year to ramp up their wildfire training.

Last week, TVF&R in Gaston trained for what they could potentially be up against this summer. Crews work and train through a variety of conditions which really determine how difficult a wildfire might be.

As the crew walked through areas similar to where they might be deployed this summer — crew leaders laid out what they might be able to expect.

TVF&R officials said considering the profound drought that southern and eastern Oregon is experiencing right now — firefighters are likely to see some strong fires this summer.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office decides when and where these crews will deploy.

Stefan Meyers, the spokesperson for TVF&R, said their crews of more than 450 firefighters will service both Oregon and California.

During a conflagration fire — one that tears through a lot of land — resources in Oregon are requested by county. And task forces go all over the state and into California when needed.

For instance, if a taskforce is requested from Washington County it may be made up of 16 of our firefighters and crews from Hillsboro Fire or Forest Grove Fire.

This is one of many times crews will head out to train for what they say could be a very active fire season as much of the state is in severe drought. Fire officials say that when the call comes — they will be ready.