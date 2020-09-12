Fires rip through several Jackson County towns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies in Multnomah County said they were at a loss for words Friday when they found fireworks near the site of a small brush fire in Corbett.

Neighbors in the 1700 block of NE Brower Road reported hearing pops and seeing six-foot flames in the woods at about 4 p.m. They used a shovel and water to extinguish the fire.