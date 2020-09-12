Fireworks found near brush fire in Corbett

Corbett was impacted by the massive Eagle Creek Fire started by fireworks in 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies in Multnomah County said they were at a loss for words Friday when they found fireworks near the site of a small brush fire in Corbett.

Neighbors in the 1700 block of NE Brower Road reported hearing pops and seeing six-foot flames in the woods at about 4 p.m. They used a shovel and water to extinguish the fire.

Deputies and firefighters arrived and found fireforks about 100-150 yards off the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Corbett Fire crews stayed in the area. Deputies said they’re performing high-visibility patrols in rural Multnomah County.

Hundreds of thousands of acres are currently burning across Oregon. At least one person has been charged with arson in connection with a fire in southern Oregon.

Residents of Corbett were forced to flee their homes three years as the Eagle Creek Fire raged in the Columbia River Gorge. That fire was started by a teen with fireworks.

Anyone with information about the brush fire on Friday is asked to call 503.988.4300.