Photo of the Flat Fire taken on July 18, 2023 (U.S. Department of Agriculture/ Lily Mayea)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Flat Fire in Southern Oregon spread west overnight and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the area.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire grew almost 2,500 acres and now totals more than 15,000.

Crews are focused on protecting communities just to the north of the fire. Authorities said they carried out three successful targeted burnout operations in that area.

Fire officials said the goal Thursday is to improve fuel breaks around the fire to slow the spread. If conditions allow, officials said they are also hoping to conduct small burnout operations on the western flank of the fire.

There are still no listed evacuations, however, officials said to monitor the Curry and Josephine County Emergency Offices for evacuation notices.

Officials say the fire is 0% contained.