Arial view of the Flat Fire in Southern Oregon on July 19, 2023 (Inciweb)

Smoke from Flat Fire likely to arrive in Willamette Valley Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire that sparked in Southern Oregon’s Siskiyou National Forest on July 15, has spread to over 12,000 acres.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Flat Fire, named after the nearby Oak Flat Campground, spread quickly due to high winds in the area and an abundance of fuel, putting nearby communities at risk.

Currently listed at 12,756 acres and zero percent contained, the fire is currently two miles southeast of Agness, Oregon burning through brush and timber and headed towards Wildhorse Ridge to the west.

No evacuations have been ordered at this point, but there is a red flag warning in effect due to the hot gusty conditions.

Crews said the current goal is establishing fire lines to prevent the fire from spreading north towards Agness.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart says a shift in wind direction will likely bring smoke from the Flat fire into the Willamette Valley starting Wednesday.