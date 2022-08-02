PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuation orders are still in place around Lake Billy Chinook Tuesday as the Fly Creek Fire continues burning.

The Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation order remains in place for Perry South and Monty campgrounds, but officials scaled the notice for Three Rivers down to a Level 1.

Firefighters worked through the night, keeping the Fly Creek Fire at 280 acres and raising containment to 25%. Despite passing thunderstorms and gusty winds, officials say the multiple wildfires burning in central Oregon did not spread significantly.

Crews on the ground and in the air will continue working the fire. Firefighters have the majority of a bulldozer line built so it doesn’t spread further, however, officials said they are continuing to establish and connect control lines around the edge of the fire.

Campgrounds at Lake Billy Chinook were evacuated as the Fly Creek Fire burns, Sunday, July 31, 2022 (Courtesy: Central Oregon Fire).

Sections of Lake Billy Chinook will remain closed Tuesday.

Nearly 10-air miles from the Fly Creek fire, fire officials say the 1-acre Juniper Creek fire is now 50% contained.