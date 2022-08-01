Campgrounds at Lake Billy Chinook were evacuated as the Fly Creek Fire burns, Sunday, July 31, 2022 (Courtesy: Central Oregon Fire).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuation notices have been issued as the Fly Creek Fire continues to grow near Lake Billy Chinook, US Forest officials tweeted Sunday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff issued a Level 3 “GO NOW” fire evacuation for the Perry South Campground and Monty Campground. A Level 2 “GET SET” fire evacuation was issued for the Three Rivers area.

The fire is burning near Balancing Rocks on Lake Billy Chinook and is growing quickly, according to officials. As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire had consumed more than 30 acres and was 0% contained.

According to Central Oregon Interagency, several loads of retardant was dropped on the wildfire Sunday night. Crews worked to create containment lines and were to stay on the fire.

Officials said a passing lightning storm started multiple fires near the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued A Red Flag Warning across central Oregon for lightning on Monday.