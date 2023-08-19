PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another musician has canceled a concert in Bend due to the Central Oregon wildfires and the poor air quality caused by them.

As a part of his Stick Season Summer Tour, folk-pop singer Noah Kahan and special guest Joy Oladoku were scheduled to perform at the Hayden Homes Ampitheater on Saturday evening.

But on Friday night at 7:31 p.m., the Vermont-born artist notified fans that the show was canceled because of the weather conditions.

“It’s a frustrating situation that we’ve been monitoring closely and hoping for it to improve — unfortunately this seems like the most responsible move,” Kahan announced on social media. “I hope everyone in the area is staying safe and putting your health first. I’ll be back soon and I genuinely can’t wait to spend some time around Bend. We’ll make up for lost time then.”

According to the singer, ticket refunds will be issued at the point of purchase.

Earlier this week, indie rock band My Morning Jacket canceled its Bend show as well. The group performed at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale on Tuesday, then canceled the Hayden Homes Ampitheater concert that was slated for the following day.

The band said the decision was made “out of concern for the safety of our fans and crew.”

As a result of the Lookout and Bedrock fires, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for the Deschutes County area — and several others — on Friday.

The advisory lasts through 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.