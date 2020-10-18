Food assistance available for Oregon wildfire victims

The Oak Park Motel was destroyed after a wildfire spead through the town of Gates, Oregon, September 30, 2020 (Jeff Markham / FEMA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas and Marion counties are two among the eight Oregon counties that have been approved for food assistance from the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program (DSNAP) through the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The state department announced Saturday that federal approval was granted to assist the counties most impacted by historic wildfires from this year. The other counties included are Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, and Linn.

Anyone who either lived or worked in one of the listed counties during the wildfires and suffered losses may be eligible for one month of DSNAP assistance.

Anyone who would like to apply for those benefits must pre-register. That registration opened Saturday, October 17, and will close Thursday, October 22. All applications can be filled out online due to COVID-19 protocols. More information, as well as the application, can be found on the ODHS’ website under Disaster Food Benefits. For further assistance, applicants can call 211.