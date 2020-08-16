Forecast threatens containment efforts of Mosier Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday’s forecast could hamper the efforts being made by firefighters battling the Mosier Creek Fire, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

Red flag warnings for thunderstorms have been issued across the region; high temperatures, gusty winds and potential lightning all threaten the progress of extinguishing the wildfire that was first reported August 1.

ODF said after recent setbacks, the fire is now 45% contained. A reported 746 crew members are now working to put out the blaze.

To date, 37 structures have been destroyed, according to ODF. The two Red Cross evacuation shelters in The Dalles have consolidated into one location at the Shiloh Inn, which is sheltering 30 people.

The Level 3 “Go” evacuations are adjacent to the previous Level 3 evacuation area and now include 2757 Vensel Road to 3475 Vensel Road plus 1625 to 1631 Behrens Road.

Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuations include 1600 to 3650 Mosier Creek Road, 1755 to 1825 Godberson Road, 655 to 670 Wilson Road, plus Browns Creek Road including all of County Way and Douthit Road.