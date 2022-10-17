PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Although rain has reappeared in the forecast, officials say the light showers are not expected to supply enough moisture to help firefighters complete containment of the Nakia Creek Fire.

As of Monday, the fire is 1,565 acres in size and 5% contained. There are roughly 2,487 residents under an evacuation order, with 1,111 under a Level 1 evacuation, 823 under a Level 2 evacuation and 553 under a Level 3 evacuation.

Public Information Officer Trina Contreras with the Washington Department of Natural Resources told KOIN 6 that the anticipated rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast will have some impact on firefighting efforts — but will not be enough to bring the fire under control.

“[The weather] will naturally decrease fire behavior,” Contreras stated.

KOIN 6 News weather forecast for October 17-23, 2022.

However, local fire weather is expected to worsen before it improves. Temperatures are forecasted to rise back into the 80s on Wednesday before cooling off this weekend.

“Firefighters are aware and will incorporate the expected weather into operational plans,” Contreras said.

This number has dropped significantly since the 39,446 total residents that were contacted for evacuation notices on Sunday night. No structures are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire at this time.