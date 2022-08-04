A view of the Potter Fire in the Willamette National Forest, July 31, 2022 (US Forest Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While crews battle Oregon’s wildfires, the Forest Service announced new fire restrictions for the Willamette National Forest beginning Friday, Aug. 5.

The restrictions include all campfires as well as charcoal, briquette and pellet fires except in designated campgrounds. The agency also said restrictions will go into place for chainsaws, generators and smoking.

All lands within the forest, except for Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas, are under fire restriction. The Forest Service noted portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heaters with liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed if they can be switched on and off.

“The restrictions are in place to reduce the chances of human-caused wildland fires,” said Fire Management Officer Ed Hiatt. “Criteria for determining when an area should be placed under fire restriction is determined locally with the input of partnering agencies and communities. Criteria include fire danger, preparedness levels and local risk factors.”

Visit the Forest Service website for current conditions.