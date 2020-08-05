Forestry Dept: Fir Mountain fire mostly lined, 30% contained

Wildfires

313-acre fire first reported August 1

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Fir Mountain Fire was held within the existing footprint overnight Tuesday. (twitter.com/ODF_COD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battling the Fir Mountain fire east of Hood River held the blaze within its existing footprint Tuesday night.

The Oregon Forestry Department said the 313-acre fire is 75% lined as of Wednesday morning and is 30% contained.

Fire resources will focus on completing the construction of containment lines by using existing roads and heavy equipment, OFD said in a release.

However, winds are expected to increase throughout the day and will likely accelerate flames. Thus, helicopters will be on standby to drop water on hot spots as needed by ground crews.

The fire was first reported August 1 and remains under investigation.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss