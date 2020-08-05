Forestry Dept: Fir Mountain fire mostly lined, 30% contained

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Fir Mountain Fire was held within the existing footprint overnight Tuesday. (twitter.com/ODF_COD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battling the Fir Mountain fire east of Hood River held the blaze within its existing footprint Tuesday night.

The Oregon Forestry Department said the 313-acre fire is 75% lined as of Wednesday morning and is 30% contained.

Fire resources will focus on completing the construction of containment lines by using existing roads and heavy equipment, OFD said in a release.

However, winds are expected to increase throughout the day and will likely accelerate flames. Thus, helicopters will be on standby to drop water on hot spots as needed by ground crews.

The fire was first reported August 1 and remains under investigation.