Gates residents return to ashes left by Beachie Creek Fire

GATES, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beachie Creek Fire has ravaged communities up and down Santiam Canyon, such as the town of Gates. People are now starting to return to see what’s left of their homes and the belongings they had to leave behind.

Throughout Gates, lone chimneys mark where homes once stood and the ground is cluttered with debris. Brooke and Bill Edge had to leave in the middle of the night as the fire raced toward their home. They got their dogs and their 16-year-old son out safely. They expected to come back to nothing, but that didn’t make it any easier for them.

“Next thing you know, all the sky is glowing through the trees. It was getting brighter and brighter. Finally, when I walked out the last time and checked, I could see the glow all the way around us. I mean, just really bright—you can almost see the yellow in the flame,” said Bill

“Once we started actually evacuating, there was fire around both sides of the road. I was like, ‘dang,'” said Brooke.

Among the ashes, Bill found a few of his coins from his collection. Brooke had hoped to find her mother’s jewelry, but had no such luck on Saturday.

Bill Edge found some coins from his collection that survived the Beachie Creek Fire. September 19, 2020 (KOIN)

Farther east on Highway 22 was Peggy Barnick. He son is a firefighter, so she was out as soon as the first orders came down to do so. She managed to leave with her favorite necklace and favorite ring, some important papers, and that’s about it.

“We’re just all in shock and what do we do next, and let’s go have a bite to eat and eat bad food,” said Barnick.

The Edges, like many, will be rebuilding their home. Barnick, on the other hand, plans to move to Arizona, where her granddaughter is getting married next month.