Crews at the scene of the Golden Fire near Bonanza in Klamath County, July 24, 2023 (ODF)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Golden Fire in Klamath County has destroyed dozens of homes and other structures since it erupted Saturday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations remain in place East of Highway 140E, north of Keno Springs Lane, South of Polar Bear Lane and east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road.

More than 400 fire personnel at battling the Golden Fire about 11 miles north of Bonanza. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was estimated at 2052 acres and is 9% contained.

Officials said crews made progress through the night and were able to hold the Golden Fire “within the original footprint” by keeping an eye on spot fires, expanding mop up areas and “mitigating snags.”

Crews on Tuesday focused on expanding mop up areas around structures.

In a late Monday Facebook post, the Oregon Department of Forestry said “43 single primary residences and 43 outbuildings were destroyed by the fire.”

The Golden Fire is being fueled by short grass, timber and dense brush. Gov. Tina Kotek declared the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday to mobilize more resources with Yamhill County and Clatsop County providing additional aid. On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it authorized federal funding to help fight the growing Golden Fire

To date, the cost of fighting this wildfire is nearly $3 million. It’s expected the Golden Fire will be fully contained by September 7.

