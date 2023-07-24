PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it had authorized federal funding to help fight the growing Golden Fire in Klamath County after determining destruction from the blaze would constitute a “major disaster.”

The fire currently spans 2,500 acres and is 0% contained, according to InciWeb. The fire began Saturday on Bly Mountain, about 18 miles east of Klamath Falls.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations are in place East of Highway 140E, north of Keno Springs Lane, South of Polar Bear Lane and east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road.

The American Red Cross and the Klamath County Emergency Response Team have set up a shelter for evacuees at Bonanza High School.

At the time of the state’s FEMA request, the fire threatened homes around Bly Mountain, Beatty, Bonanza and Dairy along with Highway 140 and Bonneville Power Administration transmission lines. Oregon reported that the blaze damaged fiber optic communication lines from Klamath County to Lake County, officials said.

The severed cable led to a loss of high-speed internet and 911 in Lake County, InciWeb reported.

There are over 140 personnel battling the fire, which is fueled by dry, mixed conifer forest, brush and grass, according to InciWeb – noting hot, dry and windy conditions are expected within 48 hours.

Gov. Kotek declared the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday to mobilize more resources with Yamhill County and Clatsop County providing additional aid.

Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined and anticipate containment by September 7, according to InciWeb.