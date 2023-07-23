PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations are in place as the Golden Fire has grown to 2,000 acres in Klamath County and follows Gov. Kotek’s Emergency Conflagration Act declaration — issuing additional resources to fight the blaze, the Oregon State Fire Marshall announced Sunday.

With 0% containment, the fire is threatening multiple structures and the Fremont-Winema National Forest 11 miles north of Bonanza, officials said.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations are in place East of Highway 140E and north of Keno Springs Lane and South of Polar Bear Lane.

The American Red Cross and the Klamath County Emergency Response Team have set up a shelter for evacuees at Bonanza High School.

Highway 140E and Bly Mountain Cutoff are open with limited visibility.

The Golden Fire, initially reported at 200 acres, began around 1 p.m. Saturday, on Bly Mountain, about 18 miles east of Klamath Falls, officials said.

Gov. Kotek declared the Conflagration Act on Saturday with Yamhill County and Clatsop County providing additional aid. An Oregon Department of Forestry incident management team is taking command of the fire on Sunday evening, the state fire marshal said.

Officials noted the cause is under investigation.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshall, a red flag warning has been issued Sunday through Monday in Klamath County, bringing strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity.