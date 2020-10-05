‘Good progress’ being made in Oregon wildfire fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smoke continues to billow from the wildfires burning throughout the state but fire crews report “good progress is being made” on containment.

The biggest fire in the state, Lionshead, is now 46% contained. Crew said unburned vegetation in the northeastern corner is at least 3000 feet “within the black” — that is, ground that had been previously burned. Thousands of trees and woody debris are are being removed along roads and rights-of way, officials said.

Smoke from the Beachie Creek Fire was visible from Detroit when fire perked up in the Dead Horse Mountain area, officials said. Aerial support will be used as necessary and suppression repair work will continue with both equipment and handcrews. The fire is 59% contained.

The Riverside Fire “showed minimal heat sources along the fireline” Sunday, but officials said “good progress is being made. The fire is now 57% contained. Crews will keep pulling back berms, installing water bars and clearing roadside ditches.

Authorities added no new fires were reported anywhere in the state on Sunday.

The fires throughout the state erupted September 7 — Labor Day — when a windstorm spread already existing fires and caused power lines to fall.