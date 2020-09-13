Gov. Brown visits evacuees in Marion County

Across the state, 40,000 people have been evacuated

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown visited with evacuees at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem Saturday afternoon.

Most of the evacuees were from the Beachie Creek Fire, which has destroyed multiple communities and small towns in the Santiam Canyon and burned more than 186,000 acres.

Across the state, 40,000 people have been evacuated and half a million remain in evacuation zones—mostly Level 1 and 2.

“I honestly have been blown away by the level of collaboration, cooperation, and collective effort to make sure Oregonians have resources, shelter to survive the next few days,” said Brown in a prepared statement. “The local folks in Marion and Linn County have stepped up in a way they have never had to before.”

The Red Cross is operating the temporary shelter at the fairgrounds. The Salvation Army is also providing daily boxed meals.