Gov. Brown’s office to hold briefing on upcoming wildfire season

Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich (L) and Oregon Governor Kate Brown (R) listen while US President Barack Obama makes a statement to the press after meeting with the families of the Umpqua College shooting victims on October 9, 2015 in Roseburg, Oregon. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials say this wildfire season could be even worse than last year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will be discussing wildfire preparedness during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, members of Gov. Brown’s staff along with state agency leaders who manage wildfires, conflagrations, and disaster response will be briefing the media on their plans for coordinated wildfire responses. Representatives from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Office of Emergency Management, and Department of Environmental Quality will all be in attendance.

This press conference serves as an overview of the upcoming wildfire season, which experts say could be even worse than 2020’s historic wildfire season.

The briefing will begin at 1 p.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.

One wildfire has already broken out this year — sparking near The Dalles on Wednesday afternoon. Wind and dry conditions fanned the fast-moving flames, prompting evacuations and shutting down major highways in the area.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Stan Hinatsu said the so-called “Milepost 85 Fire” was driven by a strong west wind. The fire started near I-84 and jumped over the road, burning swiftly toward the Google Data Center.

“It burned right up to the actual pavement around the center there,” explained Hinatsu.

By Wednesday night, the fire was estimated to be 70% contained. The cause is under investigation.

Hinatsu said Oregon experienced one of its driest Aprils and Mays on record and the Milepost 85 Fire could be the start of a tough fire season.

“This is a little bit early to have a fire of this nature to do what it did and that doesn’t bode well for the coming fire season,” he said.