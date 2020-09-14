Gov. Brown to hold Monday press conference on wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown will hold another press conference Monday afternoon on the battle against the wildfires in Oregon.

Joining the governor at her 1 p.m. press conference will be the new Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Doug Grafe from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Director Andrew Phelps of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, the Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard Major General Michael Stencel and Gabriela Goldfarb with the Oregon Health Authority.

KOIN.com will live stream the press conference. It will also be carried live on KOIN 6 News.

On Sunday, Gov. Brown appeared on the CBS program “Face The Nation” and said these wildfires are a “wake-up call for all of us that we have got to do everything in our power to tackle climate change.”

So far, the wildfires have burned more than 1 million acres in Oregon — a size larger than the entire state of Rhode Island — and forced about 40,000 people to flee.

At least 10 people have been confirmed to have died in the fires. Officials said thousands of homes, vehicles and buildings have been consumed by the flames.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.