Gov. Brown to hold wildfire briefing Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As at least 10 major wildfires continue to burn throughout Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with a comprehensive update.

Brown will be joined by Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple and other fire officials when the briefing begins at 1 p.m. You can watch it on KOIN 6 and on KOIN.com.

The Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires, largely in Marion and Linn counties, continue to be the 2 biggest wildfires in the state. Combined, they have consumed nearly 400,000 acres of land.

In Clackamas County, the Riverside Fire has devoured more than 138,000 acres, while the Holiday Farm Fire near Springfield has torched more than 170,000 acres.

