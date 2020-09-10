WATCH: Gov. Brown gives Thursday wildfire update

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown again on Thursday urged Oregonians to heed warnings about wildfires and evacuate if told to do so.

She said over 900,000 acres had burned so far, a number far greater than the total yearly average. She said 30,000 – 40,000 people have been evacuated and the evacuations are ongoing.

“Please stay vigilant and listen to your local officials,” she said.

“If you are advised to evacuate, please do so immediately. You may not get a second chance.”

Brown said there were 10 incident management teams around the state.

“We are feeling acute impacts of climate change,” she said.

On Wednesday she said authorities “expect to see a great deal of loss, in human life and property.”

Brown said it could be the greatest loss of human life and property from wildfires in our state history and these are the worst fire conditions in three decades.

The Associated Press reports fires erupted along Interstate 5 in Oregon, hitting towns and forcing a shutdown of the main freeway along the West Coast. U.S. Highway 101, the main coastal highway running through California, Oregon and Washington, was also impacted.

At least three people in Oregon and the small child in Washington state were reported killed. In Oregon, authorities said one of the victims from Marion County near Salem was a young boy, whose remains were found alongside those of his dog.

The extent of damage was unclear because so many of the fire zones were too dangerous to survey, said Oregon Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered in the northern half of Lincoln City, a vacation town of about 10,000 people on the Oregon coast.

