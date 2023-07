The area of a grass fire in Marion County, July 18, 2023 (KOIN)

The fire is near Pearson Road SE and Duckflat Road SE, officials say

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A grass fire in Marion County is prompting evacuations in multiple areas, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews are working to put out the fire near Pearson Road SE and Duckflat Road SE. Evacuations are taking place in the area of Pearson, Jacob, Valley View and Parrish Gap SE, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.